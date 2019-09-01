Mercury News Obituaries
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin
Eiichi Katsuyoshi


1938 - 2019
Eiichi Katsuyoshi Obituary
Eiichi Katsuyoshi
Apr 12, 1938 – Aug 8, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Eiichi passed away at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife, Iyoko; three daughters, Tracey (Shawn), Denise (Jeff), and Korene (Allen); and 5 grandchildren. Eiichi retired as a senior draftsman from Lockheed Martin after 48 years and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. A memorial service will be held at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin on Sept 7 at 3pm.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 1, 2019
