Eiichi Katsuyoshi
Apr 12, 1938 – Aug 8, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Eiichi passed away at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife, Iyoko; three daughters, Tracey (Shawn), Denise (Jeff), and Korene (Allen); and 5 grandchildren. Eiichi retired as a senior draftsman from Lockheed Martin after 48 years and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. A memorial service will be held at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin on Sept 7 at 3pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 1, 2019