Eiko Shimizu

Dec. 16, 1920 - Feb. 13, 2019

Eiko Shimizu of Saratoga passed away quietly on Wednesday, February 13 at the age of 98 in the presence of family. Eiko was the loving wife of Roy Shimizu of Wayne Basket (deceased in April 2006). She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had many friends and colleagues who admired her kind, soft friendly ways. She is survived by son Bruce Shimizu and daughter Kathy Dixon; Carol Shimizu and Mike Dixon; grandchildren, Todd and Brett Shimizu, Kira, Mikka and Josh Dixon; great grand children Grant, Bryan, Lauryn Shimizu, Cate Shimizu and Nick Galardi. Eiko was born in Colusa, California to Toranosuke and Hatsu Hayashi.

Following her internment in Jerome Arkansas Relocation Camp, she moved to San Jose with husband Roy in 1947 to run the family business. In 1953 they moved to the orchards of Saratoga where she lived for 66 years. Those who knew Eiko loved and admired her for her warm personality, generosity and elegant ways. She was always ready to share the fruits and vegetables she grew on her property whether it was apricots, apples, or avocados. Donations can be made to her favorite causes: Japanese American Citizens League and . Private services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Her family and friends will miss her dearly.





