Black-Cooper-Sander Funeral Home
363 7th Street
Hollister, CA 95023
(831) 637-3793
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Black-Cooper-Sander Funeral Home
363 7th Street
Hollister, CA 95023
View Map
1932 - 2019
Eileen Ausland Obituary
Eileen Ausland
Feb. 9,1932 - Jan. 16, 2019
Hollister, CA
Eileen Ausland was a former resident of Sunnyvale, CA and current resident of Hollister, CA. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on Feb 9, 1932 and died on Jan 16th, 2019.She married Wayne Ausland in 1950 and raised 3 children. They had a llama and alpaca ranch where they trained and cared for many animals. Eileen is survived by her husband Wayne, her sister, Audrey, her daughters, Lynette and Cathy, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Mar 5th, 2019 at 1pm at Black- Cooper-Sander Funeral Home in Hollister, California.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 17, 2019
