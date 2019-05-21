Eileen Grindeland

Cupertino, California

Eileen Grindeland, a longtime resident of Cupertino, died on Wednesday, May 15. She was 91. Born Eileen Mary Julia Leisen on December 17, 1927 to Julia (Stroot) and Joseph Leisen in Wabasha, Minnesota, she was the oldest of seven children and grew up on her family's farm. At 17 she left home to begin working as a secretary, saving her money to study social sciences at the University of Minnesota. In her third year of college, she married Richard (Dick) Grindeland and moved with him to Iowa City where he began graduate school at the University of Iowa.

Over the next 10 years they moved from Iowa to Saskatchewan, Canada, to Washington, D.C. and eventually to Cupertino, California, when Dick accepted a position with NASA/Ames. During this time Eileen worked as a secretary before stopping work to raise the couple's five children. She loved the outdoors and was a supporter of causes for peace and social justice, a member of the League of Women Voters, a volunteer for El Camino Hospital and for various state and national Democratic candidates, and an active member of St. Joseph's of Cupertino.

Eileen is survived by her husband of 66 years, her children Mary (Steve Anderson), Eric (Linda), John (Lyn), Andrea (Michael Sanchez) and Kathryn, her grandchildren Noelle Anderson, Courtney Lorenzetti-Smith (Chris Smith), George Lorenzetti, Jolynn Grindeland, Zachary and Alexander Sanchez, and Elizabeth, Ethan and Daniel Keegan, great grandchildren Jared and Jacob Smith, her brothers William Leisen, Joseph Leisen, Vince (Karen) Leisen and Richard (Rhea) Leisen, sister-in-law Joyce Dennison, brothers-in-law Kent Holst and Robert Grindeland, and dozens of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Mary Holst and Janet Marini, sisters-in-law Muriel Leisen, Regina Leisen, and Almeda Grindeland, and brothers-in-law Nick Marini, Quentin Grindeland, and Clay Dennison.

A Rosary and Viewing followed by a Funeral Mass will be held starting at 2 p.m, on Thursday, May 23, at St. Joseph's Church of Cupertino. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the , the National Association for Mental Health, the League of Women Voters, St. Joseph's Church, or the .





