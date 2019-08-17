|
|
Eileen Hope (Stiers) Blatt
Resident of San Jose
July 22, 1921 - August 3, 2019
Our lovely and incredibly strong Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend – Mrs. Eileen Blatt – fell asleep in death on Saturday, August 3, 2019, just a few weeks persevering past her 98th birthday. She was in her own home on Pleasant Ridge Avenue, San Jose, California, where she had proudly resided and presided over her family since December 1950.
Eileen Hope Stiers was the first child born to McKinley Evans Stiers, Sr. and Nora V. Edwards Stiers on July 22, 1921 in Fort Scott, Kansas. As a bit of history, her dad, born in 1900, was named "McKinley" after the then-U.S. President, William McKinley. President McKinley had been Eileen's grandfather's general during the American Civil War. Eileen's mother, Nora, only about 15 then, gave birth prematurely, which caught her parents by surprise. They quickly found a doctor who made house calls and a dresser drawer to use as a little bed for her. She only weighed 3 pounds at birth, tiny but healthy. Eileen was the first of 9 children. The Stiers' raised their growing family in Kansas City, Missouri. She is predeceased by brothers McKinley Jr., Richard Gene, Wallace, Wayne, and Stephen; sister Shirley. Eileen is survived by two of her siblings: John Stiers (and wife Jessie) of College Place, Washington, and Carol Martin of Ojai, California. She and Johnny kept in touch by phone every week, which was a comforting habit for both. When in town, Carol and Eileen would enjoy Scrabble games together. In recent years, her sister-in-law Ruby Stiers would also drive from Oklahoma and make time to stop by.
In the early 40s, Eileen had a brief first marriage to John Edwin Yardley of Milan, Sullivan County, Missouri. From this union came her first two sons: Gerald Ray (1941) and Ronald Keith (1943). Following the divorce, when the boys were only about 4 and 2, Eileen and her children bravely forged a new life by following her parents to Northern California. Shortly after, through friends, she met a handsome man named Samuel Blatt. After their marriage, they welcomed two more sons – James Richard (1945) and Michael Lee (1949). Sam also formally adopted Jerry and Ron. A family circumstance gave them the opportunity to adopt a baby girl, Joyce Ann, in 1953. Eileen recalls taking 4-year-old Michael on a long train ride to Kansas City, MO to bring Joyce home. Eileen was proud of her beautiful home off Alum Rock Avenue, East Side of San Jose, where she raised her children. They could attend their schools within walking distance: Pala School and James Lick High.
Life took a sad turn in 1979 when Sam died suddenly of a heart attack, leaving Eileen a widow at age 58. As she adjusted to this new circumstance, she took a job at her son Jerry's business, Star Quality Concrete. She worked in the office for many years, retiring at about age 90!
Eileen was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on August 14, 1955 at a small Kingdom Hall on 7th Street, downtown San Jose. They had a baptism pool under the stage! She loved being part of her congregation. She was very regular in her ministry work and attending the meetings, assemblies, and conventions. In more recent years she faithfully tied into the meetings by phone each week. She was in North Mayfair Congregation, which later became Creekside Congregation, for all her years as a Witness. She was known as the driver for many of the elderly ones over the years, even to the annual conventions in San Francisco. Her car groups were lovingly referred to as "the Golden Girls." She gradually gave up driving shortly after passing the DMV renewal exam at age 90.
Eileen was predeceased by her son Ron in April 2010, daughter Joyce and her husband Ray in 2018, and son Mike in January 2019. Mike's dear wife Diana passed away in 2015. Each loss was so difficult. Her remaining sons Jerry and Jim (wife Geri) lovingly and daily attended to her needs as her health started to decline in the last few years. She was a sweet, generous, fiercely independent, and funny lady, loyal to her God Jehovah and to her large family. She had an amazing work ethic, taught to us all. When her grandkids were young, many a Friday evening was spent gathering at Grandma's for informal dinner, cousins playing and putting on shows for the adults. Eileen was a skilled seamstress, an avid gardener and a whiz at the word game Scrabble. She and granddaughter Lisa enjoyed many games together.
Eileen is survived by:
Her oldest son Jerry and his family: Nicole (Mike) Candelaria, their daughters Kelsea, Karlie & Kate. Son Brandon (Katheryn) Blatt, their sons Tyler, Brandon Jr. and Corbin.
Her second son Ron's family: Lisa (Benson) Look, and their sons Josiah and Nathaniel. Jeffrey (Tammy) Blatt, and their daughters Bethany (Zachary) Dix and and Hannah (Jaden) Stout. Ron's widow, Heidi Blatt, and her sons Raymond (Paula) Mays and Douglas (Mishele) Mays, daughters Acacia and Alaya.
Her third son Jim & wife Geri and their family: Julie Jensen; James M. (Renee) Blatt, daughters Christina, Nichole & Puanani; Samuel (Heather) Blatt, daughters Alyssa Menchaca & Emily and Madeline Blatt; Stephen (Deirdre) Blatt, children Brendan, Juliette, Caiden and Annaliese; Eileen (Jason) Synegal, children Mika, Maddox & Malia; Aaron (Carisa) DeVore, children Damien, Julissa & Drake; and Sean (Kim) DeVore, children Lillianna, Xavius and Jeremy.
Her youngest son Mike's family: Kristen Anne Blatt, her children Jay (Shannon) Gonzalez, Adrian Gonzalez, Taylor Gonzalez; Aaron Blatt; Kathy Blatt and son Justin; Michael T. (Katie) Blatt, children Andrew, Michaela, Chase & Hailey. Michael's daughter, Jennifer Blatt Tarabichi, predeceased Eileen but leaves two daughters, Mia & Ellie.
Her daughter Joyce's family: Theresa Ann Douglas and her daughter Tiffany Henkle; Thomas (Kara) Douglas and sons Hunter & Jaxon of Oroville. Also survived by a new generation of 11 little "great-greats," as well as many nephews and nieces.
Services to be held at Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Chapel of Roses, 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose CA 95125 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 – Visitation 11 am – 12 pm. Memorial talk 12 pm.
View the online memorial for Eileen Hope (Stiers) Blatt
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 17, 2019