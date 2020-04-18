|
|
Eileen Mary Gowen
Oct. 21, 1960 – April 10, 2020
Resident of Spokane, WA
Eileen was born in San Francisco and grew up in San Jose. She attended St. Christopher School, Willow Glen High School and San Jose State University, where she obtained her occupational therapy degree. She was an amazing chef and gardener and loved home improvement projects, where her incredible creativity really shone. Eileen was a caring, competent O.T. in Spokane, and the patients she cared for were grateful for her kindness, positive attitude and expertise. Her infectious laugh eased their challenges.
Eileen is survived by her father and mother, Michael and Julia Gowen of San Jose, her sisters, Pauline Duffy (Tom) of San Jose, and Catherine Kelliher (Seamas) of San Francisco. She leaves behind her beloved nephew and nieces Jack, Marie and Louise, and many family members in Ireland. She is predeceased by her son Brian. We will always remember the great conversations and many laughs she shared with us. Service will be held Wednesday April 22nd, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Christopher Church with a burial to follow at 11:00am at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
View the online memorial for Eileen Mary Gowen
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 18, 2020