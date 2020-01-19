|
Eileen Ryan
Oct. 11, 1937 - Dec. 21, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Eileen Ryan (McGuinness) the matriarch of our family has gone to rest with the Lord. She was a loving and caring Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Great-Aunt. etc. She was a friend of Bill Wilson and helped many people on her journey. She was an avid supporter of homeless people and stray cats; and was a lover of all wildlife. Her Foundation was Community Cats and Animal Care Inc.
She is dearly loved and will be missed by all. She will forever be in our hearts
No Services will be held. Donations in her name for her cats will be gladly accepted. Please contact [email protected]
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020