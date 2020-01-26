|
Eileen Setsuko Sera
Mar. 17, 1930 - Dec. 12, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Eileen Setsuko Sera was born on March 17, 1930 in San Jose, California and passed peacefully at her home in Saratoga, California on December 12, 2019. She was an avid dancer and with her late husband, Kinji Sera, enjoyed dancing and teaching ballroom dance for over 40 years. She studied Japanese Classical Dance as a child and her favorite tradition was to dance every July at the San Jose Buddhist Church Obon Festival. As one of the teachers, she loved sharing her love for dance with the community and she continued this tradition for over 55 consecutive years. Dancing hula was another favorite as she was a member of Halau Na Wai Ola and was proud to be the oldest member to represent them in group competitions.
She is survived by her children, Valerie Sera and partner Brett Sheppard, LeeAnne Sera, Darren Sera, daughter in law Heidi Shigematsu and grandson Trenton Sera. Private services were held on January 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers or contributions, the family gratefully requests donations to be made to the UCSF Brain Tumor Center.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020