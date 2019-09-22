|
Elaine Bellville
Resident of Sunnyvale
Elaine Bellville, California passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born September 16, 1933 in New Jersey to Helen and George Ramage. She attended Cornell University in New York, receiving a Bachelors degree in Nursing. After moving to Palo Alto, California, she received a Masters Degree in Nursing Administration from San Jose State University. She taught Nursing at West Valley College, and then worked in Nursing Administration at the San Francisco Veteran's Hospital for many years, before becoming the Coordinator of the Nursing Service at the Palo Alto Veteran's Hospital and Menlo Park Veteran's Hospital where she worked until retirement.
Elaine found her absolute passion in flying and was an avid flyer with a private pilot's license, and was a member of the Sheriff's Air Squadron. She loved boating in the San Francisco Bay. She spent summers in upstate New York, summering in the cabin her parents built in the 1940s. Elaine greatly enjoyed entertaining, having Super Bowl parties, parties on her boat on the bay and other gatherings. Throughout the years, she would sing and perform in productions and also as part of singing groups. She was an avid photographer with a vast collection of her work. Her favorite thing in the world was to spend time with her large family and hosting family dinners. She is survived by her four sons and their wives, her sister, and her thirteen grandchildren.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 22, 2019