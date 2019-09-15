Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Figone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine (Marianelli) Figone


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine (Marianelli) Figone Obituary
Elaine (Marianelli) Figone
March 1, 1927 - September 9, 2019
San Jose
Elaine is survived by her children Louis Figone and Allen (Debra) Figone; grandchildren Jeff (Rebecca) Figone, Daniel Figone, and Lisa (Brian) Figone-Good, and great grandchildren David and Danielle Figone and Emerson Good. She cared deeply for her many nieces, nephews and relatives in the USA and Italy. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Lou, cherished siblings Carl and Mary Jane, and daughter-in-law Marcy.
Elaine lived her entire life in the neighborhood where she was born. She loved to cook, play cards and spend time with her many friends and sister-in law, Elaine. She was a master at rolling large sheets of pasta by hand and making ravioli from her family recipe.
Many thanks to Ivoni Maama and her loving caregiving team, especially Lina Muasika, Lisi Maka, and Anau Pulu and to Life Springs Hospice Care for their devotion to Elaine in her time of need.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Elaine's life on Sat. September 28 at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara CA. Visitation begins at 10:00am. Service begins at 10:30am.


View the online memorial for Elaine (Marianelli) Figone
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
Download Now