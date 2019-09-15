|
Elaine (Marianelli) Figone
March 1, 1927 - September 9, 2019
San Jose
Elaine is survived by her children Louis Figone and Allen (Debra) Figone; grandchildren Jeff (Rebecca) Figone, Daniel Figone, and Lisa (Brian) Figone-Good, and great grandchildren David and Danielle Figone and Emerson Good. She cared deeply for her many nieces, nephews and relatives in the USA and Italy. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Lou, cherished siblings Carl and Mary Jane, and daughter-in-law Marcy.
Elaine lived her entire life in the neighborhood where she was born. She loved to cook, play cards and spend time with her many friends and sister-in law, Elaine. She was a master at rolling large sheets of pasta by hand and making ravioli from her family recipe.
Many thanks to Ivoni Maama and her loving caregiving team, especially Lina Muasika, Lisi Maka, and Anau Pulu and to Life Springs Hospice Care for their devotion to Elaine in her time of need.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Elaine's life on Sat. September 28 at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara CA. Visitation begins at 10:00am. Service begins at 10:30am.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 15, 2019