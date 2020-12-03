Elaine LevineFebruary 3, 1929 - November 17, 2020Resident of SaratogaElaine Margaret Levine, editor and publisher of a group of community weekly newspapers in the Bay Area during the 60s and 70s died at age 91 at her historic home in the Saratoga hills.Elaine was born on a Wisconsin dairy farm near Campbellsport to Elmer and Esther Schrank. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Madison where she met her future husband, Morton Levine. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in September 2020.They founded their first paper, the Milpitas Post in 1954. In her career, Elaine was at the vanguard for women newspaper executives.Elaine was a devoted Master Gardener, founding member of the Milpitas Historical Society, and an avid traveling partner with Mort.She is survived by her husband, four daughters; Deva Luna, Meg Levine, Kay Spencer, and Amy Levine, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.Elaine's family would like to extend a special thank you to Victoria Kamsler and Kaiser Hospital Hospice who took such good care of Elaine in her final months.Due to COVID19, the family is postponing a memorial service. Anyone wishing to honor Elaine can donate to the Master Gardeners of Santa Clara County or the Milpitas Historical Society c/o the Milpitas Library, 160 S. Main St. Milpitas, CA 95035