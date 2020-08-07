Elaine Mae FisherMay 10, 1930 - July 30, 2020San JoseElaine Mae Fisher, of San Jose passed away peacefully July 30, 2020. Elaine was born May 10,1930 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Mildred and Daniel Ellzey of Biloxi, Mississippi. She was the last of six siblings Daniel, Millie, Jacob, Glenn and Marilyn. She lived in Biloxi, Mississippi until 9 years old before migrating with her family to Oakland, California in 1940.Elaine treasured her family and friends and embraced every moment with them. She is survived by her children Patrick (Patty) Medaglia, Dan (Patty) Medaglia and Janice (David) Giovanetti, along with five grandchildren Brian Medaglia, Michael Medaglia, Shawna Homen, Michelle Studley and Daniel Medaglia. She also took great joy in her five great-grandchildren Aiyana, Ava, Mae, Gabriella and Rose and was anticipating another great-grandchild in December.She leaves a legacy of thoughtfulness for others in life and through her career with the State of California Employment Development Department. Her life was full of friends including many incredible childhood friendships that lasted a lifetime. Her favorite times were at family gatherings, especially the family tradition of celebrating Christmas at her house. Elaine was always loving and excited to welcome guests at any time.Private service with immediate family will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Lima Family Funeral Home in Santa Clara, California.In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, San Jose.