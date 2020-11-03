Elaine McMahon
Oct. 13, 1945 - Oct. 28, 2020
Resident of San José
Elaine Carol McMahon passed away on October 28, 2020 at the age of 75 due to complications from a stroke. She was born on October 13, 1945 to Stephen and Ambrosia (Bottini) Pariani and was raised in South San Francisco.
Elaine lived her adult life in San José and was devoted to her family–wife to Tom, mother to Stephen (Mireya) and Tommy (Phoung), grandmother to Sebastian, Dominic, Adrienne, Audrey, and Adam. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Shirley Cardiel.
Whether it was working in the yard, being a part of an aerobics class, joining a dance group, or going for a hike, Elaine loved to be active. Elaine balanced her continual physical movement with a constant spiritual calmness. Being with Elaine meant being with peace, her presence was that calming.
Most importantly, Elaine cherished being a mother and grandmother. She did everything she could to support her two sons and her world revolved around her five grandchildren. Elaine's essence was captured by the mutual smiles when spending time with each of her five grandchildren.
Her family will hold a private celebration of her life. In remembrance of Elaine, those wishing to express their sympathy may make a donation to the Peninsula Open Space Trust at: https://openspacetrust.org/donate/ View the online memorial for Elaine McMahon