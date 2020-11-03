1/1
Elaine McMahon
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine McMahon
Oct. 13, 1945 - Oct. 28, 2020
Resident of San José
Elaine Carol McMahon passed away on October 28, 2020 at the age of 75 due to complications from a stroke. She was born on October 13, 1945 to Stephen and Ambrosia (Bottini) Pariani and was raised in South San Francisco.
Elaine lived her adult life in San José and was devoted to her family–wife to Tom, mother to Stephen (Mireya) and Tommy (Phoung), grandmother to Sebastian, Dominic, Adrienne, Audrey, and Adam. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Shirley Cardiel.
Whether it was working in the yard, being a part of an aerobics class, joining a dance group, or going for a hike, Elaine loved to be active. Elaine balanced her continual physical movement with a constant spiritual calmness. Being with Elaine meant being with peace, her presence was that calming.
Most importantly, Elaine cherished being a mother and grandmother. She did everything she could to support her two sons and her world revolved around her five grandchildren. Elaine's essence was captured by the mutual smiles when spending time with each of her five grandchildren.
Her family will hold a private celebration of her life. In remembrance of Elaine, those wishing to express their sympathy may make a donation to the Peninsula Open Space Trust at: https://openspacetrust.org/donate/


View the online memorial for Elaine McMahon

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved