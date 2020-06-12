Elaine O. Byrd
Resident of Uniontown, PA
Elaine O. Byrd, age 80, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2020 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. She was born in Uniontown, PA on October 24, 1939 daughter of the late Mike Opachko and Anna Hobi Opachko. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Opachko and Daniel Opachko.
Elaine was a graduate of Georges Township High School. She was a member of St. John Byzantine Church. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Seniors at St. John's.
Left to cherish Elaine's memory are her husband, Clancy R. Byrd; step daughter, Denise Byrd Cognetti; sister, Joan Opachko-Bridges; brother, Michael Opachko (Dolores); grandchildren Kristina Konberg (Wakely), Kimberley Harl (Dylan), Seth Davis; great granddaughter, Winter Konberg and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, PA where a service celebrating Elaine's life will be held on Friday, June 19th at 2:00 p.m. Donations in memory of Elaine can be made to a charity of choice. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Face Book page.
View the online memorial for Elaine O. Byrd
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 12, 2020.