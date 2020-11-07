Elaine Raasch Ferris
January 18, 1931 – October 12, 2020
Resident of San Jose
On Monday, October 12, 2020, Elaine Raasch (Ferris) passed away at the age of 89. She was born on January 18, 1931 in San Francisco as the only child to Julia and Vito D'Acquisto. Elaine's early years were spent in the North Beach section of San Francisco in her family's French Laundry at the bottom of Lombard Street. Her father worked on the waterfront building and repairing ships. She attended St. Rose Academy and Lone Mountain College and was still attending annual reunions which she truly looked forward to. Eventually she received her teaching credential and moved her young family down to San Jose. She soon began her teaching career in the Franklin McKinley School District and enjoyed her years teaching hundreds of elementary students at Hellyer School and making so many dear friends.
Elaine had an adventurous spirit. She loved to travel to Hawaii, Lake Tahoe or see the world on a cruise ship. She also enjoyed playing Bridge, Gin Rummy, and Scrabble. Elaine enjoyed watching the Turner Classic Movie Channel as she truly loved the old movies! Gone With the Wind was her very favorite and she enjoyed telling the story of when she saw Clark Gable in San Francisco. She was a lifelong 49er fan and supporter following in her father's footsteps dating back to the Kezar Stadium days.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Vicki Cuellar, her son Ken Raasch (Linda) and grandchildren McKenna (Steven), Julianne (Sean), Matthew and Jon Michael.
The family would like to thank Merrill Gardens for the loving care given to Elaine.
A small private service was held, due to the Coronavirus restrictions. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, California.
The family welcomes donations to the charity of your choice
as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers.