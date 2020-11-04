Eldina Teresa AvilaJanuary 6, 1941 - October 21, 2020Resident of San JoseBorn on January 6, 1941, in Ribeira de Areia, São Jorge, Azores, to Manuel Bernardo Avila and Serafina Augusta Bettencourt, our treasured Aunt Dina passed away on October 21, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Mary, Jose, Manuel and Albertina. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Madeline Avila (Santa Cruz) and Aurelia Avila (San Jose), her brother-in-law Jim Anderson (White Salmon) and numerous nephews and nieces.Dina immigrated to the United States with her family in 1947. She graduated from Santa Cruz High School, and then from Heald College with a Secretarial Degree. She was so proud of being part of the General Electric Company, retiring after more than 30 years at GE Nuclear in San Jose, CA. After retirement, Dina moved to The Villages in San Jose, where she lived for close to 20 years. At the Villages, she enjoyed walking the trails, participating in social activities, and volunteering at the library and at the bistro as hostess. She loved cats and dogs, and after her fur-babies Sloopy and Sissy were gone, she enjoyed dog-sitting for neighbors.Dina was known to her nieces and nephews by many names – Tia Eldina, Aunt Dina, Madrinha, TiTi Eldina – but by one common trait: her generosity. Her generosity spanned from trips to Disneyland to something as simple as a swimming day at her condo. She was always willing to help in whatever way she could.She was a devout Catholic and a regular attendee at St. Maria Goretti in San Jose, and then St. Francis of Assisi while living at The Villages.Although it was difficult to watch Dina's progression with her disease, we take comfort that she has been released from her broken body and mind, and is alive — fully cognizant, free of Alzheimer's disease — with Jesus.We wish to thank the staff at Belmont Village for the last 5 years of care and the team at Vitas Hospice for all their support.Services will be provided by Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Santa Cruz.