Eleanor Aldrich Tibbetts
San Jose
Entered into rest San Jose, CA April 9, 2019 at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Wilbur. Loving mother of the late Gayle Claywell and grandmother of David and Holly. Caring great-grandmother of Dylan, Nathan, Sarah and Kai. Born in Maine and resident of California for over 60 years.
She was a strong, determined, intelligent and generous woman who enjoyed playing cards, telling fortunes, collecting antiques and teddy bears, celebrating holidays and entertaining.
Friends are invited to attend Memorial Services at the First Congregational Church of San Jose - UCC, 1980 Hamilton Ave. on April 22, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 16, 2019