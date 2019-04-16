Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of San Jose - UCC
1980 Hamilton Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Tibbetts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Aldrich Tibbetts


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor Aldrich Tibbetts Obituary
Eleanor Aldrich Tibbetts
San Jose
Entered into rest San Jose, CA April 9, 2019 at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Wilbur. Loving mother of the late Gayle Claywell and grandmother of David and Holly. Caring great-grandmother of Dylan, Nathan, Sarah and Kai. Born in Maine and resident of California for over 60 years.
She was a strong, determined, intelligent and generous woman who enjoyed playing cards, telling fortunes, collecting antiques and teddy bears, celebrating holidays and entertaining.
Friends are invited to attend Memorial Services at the First Congregational Church of San Jose - UCC, 1980 Hamilton Ave. on April 22, 2019 at 11:00am.


View the online memorial for Eleanor Aldrich Tibbetts
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.