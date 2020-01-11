|
Eleanor Cassidy
October 6, 1918-January 8, 2020
Los Altos
Eleanor Ann Fennon Cassidy, age 101, died January 8, 2020 in Los Altos.
Eleanor was born in San Francisco on October 6, 1918, the only child of Eva McDonald Fennon and Francis Edward Fennon. She was raised in San Francisco, Livermore, and Sacramento, and was a proud 1936 graduate of Lowell High School in San Francisco.
In 1944 she met John Cassidy in Sacramento. The two were married on St. Patrick's Day of 1945, and shared sixty-five years of marriage. John and Eleanor raised a family of six children, and made their home in the Santa Clara Valley beginning in 1952. Eleanor was an avid reader, a keen follower of politics, an appreciator of the arts, an enthusiastic traveler, and an early devotee of MAD Magazine. Her family also treasures her original paintings. She loved good food and wine, and was always interested in trying out new restaurants and recipes. She had a keen sense of fashion, and was always interested in popular culture. Friends and family will miss her direct and dry sense of humor.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, John Cassidy, son Francis, and daughter Patricia. She is survived by her children John (wife Helen), Ann (Walt), Bob, Jim (Erika), Mary, daughter-in-law Jamie, and by ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She lived a full life, was well loved, and will be missed.
Our family would like to acknowledge and thank all of the loyal and loving caregivers who enriched the last ten years of Eleanor's life.
A funeral mass for Eleanor will be celebrated at St. Nicholas Church in Los Altos on Tuesday, January 14, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to contribute to Community Services Agency of Mountain View, or Pathways Home Health and Hospice of Sunnyvale.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 11, 2020