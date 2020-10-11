Eleanor GluhanJanuary 2, 1920 - September 28, 2020San JoseEleanor Mary Gluhan, 100, passed away peacefully the morning of September 28th at her home in San Jose, California. She was born to parents Augustino and Arellia Bonvicino on January 2, 1920 in San Jose, where she lived her entire life.She married her love Paul Gluhan and had two daughters, Kathleen and Paula. She worked at the welfare department, but spent much of her life as a homemaker. She was an avid reader, great Italian cook, and was a member of the Native Daughters of America.Eleanor lived life to its fullest. She and Paul loved to dance, play cards, visit and travel all over with their close friends. The two were happily married until Paul's untimely death in 1997. Eleanor did not let this stop her. She continued to embrace life by going on many vacations with her children and grandchildren, including walking all over Disneyland in her 80s.A kind, loving, and generous person to everyone, Eleanor will be remembered by all who were fortunate enough to know her. She lived an amazing life over her 100 years on this Earth, and she enjoyed time with family while sharing her wisdom even in her last months of life.The family would like to thank Eleanor's caregivers, Mele, Ana, and Sam for their amazing care, kindness, and for treating Eleanor like their own grandmother. She was truly grateful for each of them.Eleanor is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Gluhan, and daughter, Paula Parsels. She leaves behind her daughter Kathleen Blanton, two son-in laws, Rodger Blanton and Jack Parsels, grandsons Gregory and Christopher Blanton, granddaughters Nicole Kordes and Stefanie Yodz, and seven great grandchildren whom she adored; Gavin, Kayla, Cameron, Ryder, Ellie, Jackson, and Emma.