Born in San Mateo on May 3, 1927 to John Tonnesen of Norway and Ventura (Rodriguez) Tonnesen of Mexico. Sunny passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 26, 2019 with family by her side. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Glenn Warren, her two siblings, her very special friend, Jack Tonnesen and his lovely sister, Linda Tonnesen.

What meant the most to Sunny were her catholic faith, her family and her love for "all God's creatures." Since its founding in 1965 Sunny was a devoted contributor to Pets In Need, helping to shelter lost and found animals. She would say that her time on earth had many miracles. In her early years she was competitive and became the school publicity commissioner at Sequoia High School. During World War II she applied for a position at the Palo Alto Times. Though the long line of applicants was out the door, Sunny got the job. When she moved to Los Angeles she got the "help wanted" position at Southern California Publishing Co. She was happy there and made many "forever" friends. Sunny met her soul mate Glenn in the first grade, attended the high school senior ball with him, and was married to him for 54 wonderful years.

Sunny wished to thank Father Warwick James of St. Simon Church, Father Philip Sheerin of Maryknoll, and Father Ludwig Andre of Arnold, CA, for their support and kindness. She was also grateful to Dr. Caroline Stratz, Dr. Chandon Saw and Dr. Jiali Li who helped her have a good quality of life in her later years, and was especially grateful to her niece Angela and her family, who "got her 'wings' doing and caring for me."

She is survived by her niece, Angela Tomaka and husband Paul Bernaciak, great-nephew Jonathan W. Tomaka, nephew Mark Tonnesen and his wife Susan, nephew Scott Tonnesen, and by her sister-in-law Christine Tonnesen.

Her nickname described perfectly the kind of person she was. Sunny will be forever loved and missed.

A Vigil will be held on Thursday, June 6th at 7:00 p.m. and a Funeral Mass on Friday, June 7th at 11:30 a.m., both at St. Simon Church, 1860 Grant Road, Los Altos 94024. Interment at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Sunny requested spiritual bouquets or donations to an animal shelter of your choice, or to St. Vincent de Paul Society care of St. Simon Church.





