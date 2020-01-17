|
Eleanor K. Vora
Resident of Los Gatos
Eleanor Kathleen Vora (neeMcCarthy ) entered into rest onDecember 14, 2019 in Los Gatos California.
She is survived by her beloved husband Madhukar (Madhu) B. Vora, her devoted daughter Erin Vora Alley, son-in-law Colin Alley, grandson Cayden Alley of Mill Valley California and her sister Elaine H. McCarthy of Watertown, Massachusetts, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was born June 18, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York. She is a 1960 graduate of Wappingers Central High School and a 1964 graduate of Russell Sage College in Troy New York. She taught first and third grades in the Wappingers Central School District in New York before moving to California with her husband and daughter.
Settling in Los Gatos, she was the owner of the Terrace Gallery in Olde Town Los Gatos.
She then became the Director of Live Oak Nutrition Center for the Elderly for seven years. Upon retirement she volunteered holding reading groups for small children in the Los Gatos area.
Her beautiful smile, magnetic personality, and generosity for those in need will be missed by many.
Donations are being made to the Throckmorton Theatre in Mill Valley. https://throckmortontheatre.org/donate.
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Jan. 17, 2020