Eleanor K. Whang
Eleanor K. Whang
Resident of San Jose
Eleanor passed away on February 9, 2020, at the age of 92. Kiyoko, as she was affectionately called, was predeceased by her husband, David, and her son, David, Jr. She is survived by her son George, granddaughter Sabrina, and nephew Shiro and his wife Toyoko. Private funeral services for Kiyoko were held at the Willow Glen Funeral Home and she was interred at Oak Hill Memorial Park on February 19, 2020. A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date. For more info please visit www.willowglenfuneralhome.com


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 2, 2020.
Celebration of Life
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082956446
