Eleanor M. Harding
1929 - 2020
Redwood City
A graduate of Washington High School in 1947. After moving to Belmont she began a lifetime long career with the Belmont School District in 1948. Starting as a secretary to the then small one school district she advanced to accountant for the multi-school system and retiring after 30 years.
An avid reader and numbers person, up on current and political events and many trips with her camera.
Eleanor is survived by her brother Arthur Harding of Redwood City. Private Interment at Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel (FD879)
400 Woodside Road
Redwood City, CA 94061
(650) 369-4103
