Eleanor Mary Murabito1926 - 2020Resident of San JoseEleanor Mary Murabito, 94, went to her eternal rest with her family present and under the care of the Palm Villa assisted living center in San Jose, California, on October 22, 2020, just shy of her 95th birthday. She was born in Bridgeport, Illinois, on January 2, 1926 to Betty and Anthony Smith with brothers Ed, Robert and George, who all predeceased her.After graduating high school, she went to work for the telephone company as an operator. There, she saw a picture of a handsome army officer in his uniform on the desk of her best friend. It was her friend's brother, and upon seeing the picture, she exclaimed, "I'm going to marry that man!" She did just that. She married the love of her life, Alfred Charles Murabito in 1951 in Chicago. After serving in WWII, Alfred became a pharmacist and the couple would have 5 children together, Maryellen (Jim), Joseph (Marianne), Teri, Alfred (Kathy) and Anthony (Karin).They left Chicago for San Jose in 1959 in order to raise their family in a small town. Eleanor was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, aunt, sister, cousin, mentor and friend to many.Eleanor is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred (1974), and her daughter, Maryellen (2019).After Alfred's death, Eleanor continued to raise her 5 children as a single mother. She attended college, earned a degree and went to work for the District Attorney's Office in Santa Clara County becoming friends to many DAs and local Judges. She worked for the Family Support Division of the DAs office for over 20 years and retired from the County in 1998. She loved cooking and hosting large family gatherings at her Willow Glen home for over 60 years, along with music, singing, playing poker with friends and family and collecting stamps and coins. She kept Avon in the black. Eleanor was also active in Beta Sigma Phi, her community and her church. Eleanor mostly enjoyed spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.Eleanor will be missed by not only her entire family, but also by the community that she touched on a daily basis for many years. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her crystal blue eyes, her cooking, her singing, her amazing energy and sprit and mostly for her generous heart. Her family extends their thanks and appreciation for the many care givers at Palm Villa.