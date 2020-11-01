1/1
Eleanor Mary Murabito
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Mary Murabito
1926 - 2020
Resident of San Jose
Eleanor Mary Murabito, 94, went to her eternal rest with her family present and under the care of the Palm Villa assisted living center in San Jose, California, on October 22, 2020, just shy of her 95th birthday. She was born in Bridgeport, Illinois, on January 2, 1926 to Betty and Anthony Smith with brothers Ed, Robert and George, who all predeceased her.
After graduating high school, she went to work for the telephone company as an operator. There, she saw a picture of a handsome army officer in his uniform on the desk of her best friend. It was her friend's brother, and upon seeing the picture, she exclaimed, "I'm going to marry that man!" She did just that. She married the love of her life, Alfred Charles Murabito in 1951 in Chicago. After serving in WWII, Alfred became a pharmacist and the couple would have 5 children together, Maryellen (Jim), Joseph (Marianne), Teri, Alfred (Kathy) and Anthony (Karin).
They left Chicago for San Jose in 1959 in order to raise their family in a small town. Eleanor was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, aunt, sister, cousin, mentor and friend to many.
Eleanor is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred (1974), and her daughter, Maryellen (2019).
After Alfred's death, Eleanor continued to raise her 5 children as a single mother. She attended college, earned a degree and went to work for the District Attorney's Office in Santa Clara County becoming friends to many DAs and local Judges. She worked for the Family Support Division of the DAs office for over 20 years and retired from the County in 1998. She loved cooking and hosting large family gatherings at her Willow Glen home for over 60 years, along with music, singing, playing poker with friends and family and collecting stamps and coins. She kept Avon in the black. Eleanor was also active in Beta Sigma Phi, her community and her church. Eleanor mostly enjoyed spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Eleanor will be missed by not only her entire family, but also by the community that she touched on a daily basis for many years. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her crystal blue eyes, her cooking, her singing, her amazing energy and sprit and mostly for her generous heart. Her family extends their thanks and appreciation for the many care givers at Palm Villa.


View the online memorial for Eleanor Mary Murabito

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved