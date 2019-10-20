|
|
Eleanor Mullins
July 28, 1920 - October 12, 2019
Resident of San Jose
It is with love and sorrow that the Mullins and Santana families bid farewell to our wonderful mother and family matriarch, Eleanor Mullins, who gently departed on October 12, at the age of 99. Known as "Ellie" to her many friends and extended family, she was "Mom" to her three children Patricia, Timothy, and Michael, "Grammy" to her grandchildren Douglas, Timothy John, and Eliana, and "GiGi" to her great-granddaughter Madelyn Rose.
Eleanor Ruth Dorsett was born in San Francisco, CA on July 28, 1920. She was the only child of William Jennings Bryan Dorsett and Katherine (Jensen) Dorsett. Ellie enjoyed a happy, loving childhood. She had a natural gift for singing and dancing and won several talent contests, performing onstage and on radio before reaching her mid-teen years. While attending Mission High School in San Francisco, Ellie met her future husband Leslie Mullins. They were married on January 17, 1941.
Eleanor embraced life as a mother and homemaker during Les's 40-year career as a successful advertising executive. The family eventually settled in Redwood City and later, San Carlos. When not doting on her children, Ellie found time to become an accomplished golfer, winning many tournament trophies. In the late 1960s to early 70s, her weekly letters to Presidents Johnson and Nixon in opposition to the Vietnam War were legendary, and probably earned her a commemorative filing cabinet at the White House. Ellie also served as a teacher's aide for her daughter Patty's elementary school classes for 35 years. Another abiding talent was her natural comic wit, which spurred our bemused father to dub her "Gracie Allen."
After Les's retirement in 1988, the couple traveled extensively. Ellie and Les's marriage spanned 67 years, until Les's passing in 2008.
In 2009, Ellie moved to San Jose and lived in her own apartment for 10 years. Even in her 90s, dimming eyesight and diminished hearing could not keep her from enjoying margaritas with family at her favorite Mexican restaurant, making a run up to Fisherman's Wharf for seafood, or spending evenings watching grandson Doug or granddaughter-in-law Elizabeth star in many Bay Area theatrical productions. When not out on the town, Ellie enjoyed healthy doses of reality TV, not to mention 40-plus years of "The Bold and the Beautiful." And how many other nonagenarians are on Facebook?
Eleanor is also survived by her beloved son-in-law Clarence Santana, beloved daughters-in-law Judith Geiger and Laura Mullins, and beloved granddaughter-in-law Elizabeth Santana.
We are filled with eternal gratitude for the countless blessings and love our mother shared so freely throughout her long life. Our grief is softened by the joy of our many wonderful shared memories. We love you, Mom. Thank you for everything.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Eleanor's memory to Children's Musical Theater of San Jose, Palo Alto Players Community Theater, or KQED Public Television in San Francisco. A private memorial service is planned for the family.
View the online memorial for Eleanor Mullins
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 20, 2019