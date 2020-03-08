Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977

Eleanor T. Richards

Eleanor T. Richards Obituary
Eleanor T. Richards
Mar. 28, 1926 - Feb. 18, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Eleanor T (Macedo) Richards, formerly Eleanor Gonzales, passed away peacefully surrounded in love by her family on February 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husbands Raul Gonzales and later Morris Richards and daughter Jeannie M Aguilar. She is survived by her son James (Jimmy) Gonzales, daughter Jerilyn (Jeri) Gonzales, daughter-in-law Kathy Sells Gonzales, son in law Paul Gonzales, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her extended family in Arizona which includes 3 step children, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00am at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95050


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020
