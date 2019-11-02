|
|
In Loving Memory
Eleanor Taffae
April 15, 1924-Nov 20, 2015
In memory of Eleanor Taffae, a resident of Portola Valley CA, who passed away November 20, 2015 at the age of 91 from complications of Alzeimer's disease.
Eleanor graduated from Hunter College in New York, and obtained her PhD in psychology from the University of Connecticut. She taught at San Jose State University, was a counselor at Foothill College in Los Altos, and had a private practice in clinical psychology. She mentored numerous psychology doctoral students and actively participated in trials assessing the role of psychotherapy for breast cancer patients.
Eleanor demonstrated remarkable empathy and compassion in both her professional and private life. She was a philosophical spiritualist and a religious pluaralist and an active participant in innovative retreats and workshops conducted under the auspices of the Archdiocese of San Francisco.
Eleanor was an avid hiker and traveler. She was multilingual with a passion for French literature and loved all animals. She was an ardent admirer of opera and Italian Renaissance art.
She is survived by her husband Lee Levitt MD, her son Richard Paris, her grandchildren Abigail and Carter, and her sister Edna.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 2, 2019