Eleanore Gossett
Aug. 10, 1936- July 8, 2019
Sunnyvale, CA.
Survived by her 3 sons and their wives and 2 grandchildren, Bruce and Misty. Eleanore worked for G.E. for 20 plus years and retired from Northrup Grumman. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 10, 2019 which would have been her 83rd birthday, at Willow Ranch Mobile Home Park, 1111 Morse Ave. 94089 at the Clubhouse at 1:30pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 6, 2019