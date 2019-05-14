Eleuterio Tantaruna

August 16, 1918 - May 5, 2019

San Jose, CA

Eleuterio "Hernan" Tantaruna, 100 years old, of San Jose, CA passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 5th, 2019. He was born on August 16, 1918 in Lima Peru. He married the love of his life, Agripina "Rosa" Tantaruna in 1937. Hernan was a provider, protector, devout Catholic and family man. He loved to travel, dance and the center of his universe was his adoring wife, Agripina. In 1969, at 50 years of age, he immigrated with his family to San Jose, CA to build a new life together . Hernan is survived by his loving wife of 82 years, Agripina; devoted children Luis Tantaruna, Hernan Tantaruna , Rosa Marquez and Adela Auton ; his 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. His love and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Private Services will be held.





