Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
San Jose, CA
View Map
Elia Monari Obituary
Elia Monari
Resident of Santa Clara
Elia passed away on her 91st birthday, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Fellicarolo, a remote village in the Italian Alps. Elia came to Washington D.C. in 1949 to work as a Nanny for the Italian Ambassador's children. In 1950, she and her husband with baby daughter immigrated to San Jose where they raised their family.
She is survived by her loving husband Ivo of 70 years; her children Cristina (Steve) and Stephen (Lynda); her five grandchildren, David, Paul, Liana, Christian, and Monica, and ten great-grandchildren.
Visitation starts Monday, April 22 at 5pm with Rosary Service to follow at 7pm at Lima Family Mortuary, 466 North Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am Tuesday, April 23 at St. Martin of Tours Church, San Jose.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 20, 2019
