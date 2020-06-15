Elias Edward "Eddie" Herrera
Elias Edward "Eddie" Herrera
Resident of San Jose
Eddie passed away from lung cancer on May 30, 2020. He battled for four long years with countless treatments of radiation and chemotherapy never complaining of pain or going for treatments. He always remained upbeat even at his worst he would always say to people, "smile it doesn't cost anything".
Eddie was born in Goleta, CA. He loved to tell stories of building hot rods, fishing for halibut, diving for abalone and going to dances as a young man in Goleta.
Eddie married Lupe Diaz of Santa Barbara. They both moved to San Jose in the 70's and had 3 boys Marty, Regio, Elias and 2 daughters-in-law Angela and Rachel all from San Jose. Eddie had 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and a Jack Russell named "Peewee".
While living in San Jose, Eddie was a property manger at 285 Perrymont Ave, for over 40 years as well as owning 2 garage door companies, Ed's Garage Doors and Doors Unlimited. Eddie continued his love for hot rods by building a 1958 Chevy Apache Step Side pick-up to show his boys that he still had "IT". He also enjoyed collecting Classic Schwinn Bicycles and building Custom Low Rider Bicycles with his sons, friends and the neighborhood kids. Eddie loved to garden he loved the smell of a pretty flower and the taste of fresh vegetables.
Eddie spent his last days at home with family at his side as he took his last breath. You are loved and missed greatly!! At Eddie's request no service will be held.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 15, 2020.
June 12, 2020
I love you Pops.
Angela Herrera
Daughter
