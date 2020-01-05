Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Spirit Church
1200 Redmond Ave
San Jose, CA 95120
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
1200 Redmond Ave.
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elinor McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elinor Barber Young McLaughlin


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elinor Barber Young McLaughlin Obituary
Elinor Barber Young McLaughlin
Sept. 23, 1924 - Sept. 25, 2019
San Jose
Elinor, known to many as Ellie, was born in Sacramento to parents Dorothy Calef and Graham Barber. She was an only child, raised in her early years in Sacramento. She moved to Livermore to attend Livermore High, graduating in 1942. She went on to graduate from UC Berkeley in 1946. On Jan. 19, 1949, she married James A. Young. She is survived by three children, John, Livermore, Alexander (Sandy), and Christina Young Torres, San Jose, 7 Grandchildren, 8 Great-grandchildren, and a cousin, John A. Strait, Seattle, WA. Elinor spent her career at General Electric, Nuclear Energy Division, Valecitos site. On Aug. 6, 1977, she married Thomas V. McLaughlin. They moved to San Jose, where she lived the rest of her life. She was very active in her bridge club, Welcome Wagon #3, and Holy Spirit Church.
Memorial service to be held on Sat., Jan 18, 2020, 11am, Holy Spirit Church, 1200 Redmond Ave., San Jose, CA, In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society 1700 Owens St., San Francisco, CA 94158 or donate online: http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/Ellie_McLaughlin


View the online memorial for Elinor Barber Young McLaughlin
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elinor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -