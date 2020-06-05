Elisabeth A. "Betty" Corbalis
July 14, 1927 - May 8, 2020
Former Resident of Saratoga
Elisabeth Ann Corbalis left this earthly realm on May 8, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. "Betty," as she was known by her friends, was a survivor of the Great Depression. A strong-minded woman, the last survivor of her generation on both sides of the family, she died only a few months short of her 93rd birthday.
She was a deeply intellectual woman who cared intensely about serious things. Until the ravages of dementia took their toll, she was well-versed in numerous topics surrounding politics and religion and loved American history.
She was always generous with her time toward worthy causes—her children's school, Church outreach programs such as: assisting new immigrants after the Vietnam war and, together with her husband, preparing engaged couples for marriage. In her later years, she was a frequent volunteer at her grandchildren's school. She was an accomplished amateur artist, focusing first as a young woman, on watercolor painting and later, after the children came along, on sewing; mastering all sorts of its disciplines: cross-stitch, dress design, pattern drafting, knitting, and crochet. Her children and grandchildren are blessed to be the proud owners of many of her beautiful creations.
Betty was pre-deceased by her husband, Maj. Leo J. Corbalis, Ret. of 49 years, and survived by her five children (Leo, Charles, Hugh, Cathy and Mary), nineteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Her visitation will be held at Darling-Fischer Mortuary in Campbell on June 9th beginning at 5pm with the vigil/rosary following at 7pm. A private funeral Mass and committal service will be celebrated the next day.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Wounded Warrior Project would be lovingly accepted. [https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate]
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 5, 2020.