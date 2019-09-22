|
|
Elisabeth (Ilse) Adams
August 13, 1934 - September 19, 2019
Resident of Campbell
Ilse passed away peacefully on Thursday at the age of 85. She touched many lives with her gentle spirit and positive outlook on life.
Ilse grew up in Germany and met her husband Marsh Adams when he was stationed in Frankfurt while serving in the U.S. Army in 1958.
Ilse was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and always showed a keen interest in everyone's lives. She loved everyone unconditionally, always cooking, baking or knitting for family and friends.
Ilse is survived by her loving and supportive family, husband Marsh Adams, daughter Kathy (Tim), son Michael (Rene), granddaughters Nicole and Michelle (Walter).
Friends and family are invited to a graveside service on Thursday September 26, 2019 @ Los Gatos Memorial Park Cemetery @ 11:00am.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 22, 2019