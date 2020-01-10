|
Elizabeth Adams Bryant
January 18, 1918 – December 24, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Elizabeth Bryant passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 24, 2019, a month before her 102nd birthday. She was born Jan. 18, 1918 in New York City to Paul and Beatrice (Newcombe) Adams. She married Richard Bryant on Sept. 8, 1945 in Valley Stream, NY and they had two daughters. In 1962 they moved to Sunnyvale, CA.
Elizabeth loved to read and had wide-ranging interests. She especially liked history and nature and loved visiting museums, historical sites and parks near and far in their travels. She and Richard hiked almost every park in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Although she stayed home while the girls were young, she returned to work as an executive secretary when they were in their teens. After retirement she volunteered for several years at the nearby elementary school. She enjoyed working in the garden, watching the many birds in their backyard and continued to love reading.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 74 years, daughters Maureen Walstra and Kathleen (Craig) Kuziel, and grandson Erik.
Memorial to be held 1:00 p.m. January 18, 2020 at the Los Altos United Methodist Church, Los Altos, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020