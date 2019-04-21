Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Teare Collier

Dec. 13, 1932 - April 9, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley

Betty passed on to eternal life with Jesus at the age of 86. Born in Jamaica, NY, to Thomas A. & Clara E. (Bauer) Teare, Betty lived her first 15 years in New York. Her family moved to Fairfax, CA in 1947. A graduate of Tamalpais High & San Jose State, Betty became an elementary school teacher in 1956. She taught for 32 years in Hayward. She attended the 1st Presbyterian Church of Hayward for 58 years and shifted her membership to the San Leandro church in 2016. Left to honor Betty and remember her love are her husband Larry of 52 years; daughter Cheryl (Peter) Goebel; 3 grandchildren Thomas B., Elizabeth & Samuel Goebel; her brother Thomas J. (Margaret) Teare; 3 nieces Kathleen Teare, Karen (Peyton) Wimmer, Linda (Bruce) Tingle & nephew Jeffrey (Rayne) Teare. Betty was a woman of great character who loved the Lord, her family and His people. She will be remembered as a doting grandma as well as a smiling face to her beloved Bible study friends, teacher buddies, golf partners, travel companions, hiking club & her neighbors. A service will be held to celebrate her life on Sun., Apr. 28, 2019 at 2 PM. 1st Presbyterian Church of San Leandro, 180 Estudillo Ave., San Leandro, CA 94577. Her final resting place will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.





View the online memorial for Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Teare Collier Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary