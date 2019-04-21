Elizabeth Ann Hathaway

March 18, 1932 - March 21, 2019

Elizabeth Hathaway passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019, at the age of 87, surrounded by family. Liz lived a full life, which began when she was born in New Jersey on March 18, 1932. At 4 months old, she was adopted by her parents, Maurice and Dorothy Hazard. Liz had two sisters, Nancy and Mary Ellen, and a brother, Charles. The young family moved west to Seattle, then to San Francisco, and then to southern CA. Eventually, the Hazards moved north, settling in San Bruno, CA.

Liz attended Burlingame High School and San Mateo Junior College, where she studied Interior Design. She loved the arts and was an excellent artist, enjoying painting and drawing in her younger years. She also enjoyed badminton, volleyball, bowling, some snow skiing, water skiing, even with an occasional dock start.

In the early 1950's, Liz relocated to San Jose to raise her young family. Liz met Ronald Hathaway, the love of her life, on a blind date. In 1967, they married. Liz thrived at being a homemaker. She loved decorating, gardening, and entertaining. She had a deep appreciation for art. Together, she and Ron made their home beautiful.

With a love for water, Liz enjoyed the pool at their family home, the pond at Graeagle, and the ocean at Aptos. She also had very fond memories of Clear Lake.

Liz will be remembered for her grace, kindness, and generosity. She had a remarkable sense of beauty and a strong artistic nature. Together, Liz and Ron enjoyed life with their large family.

Liz is survived by her children: Suzanne Sidensol, Roni Edgmon, Steve Hathaway, Brian Hathaway, Jeff Hathaway, Christine Wokich, Lynn Fass, and Keith Lundquist; 3 sons-in-law: Jim Edgmon, Mick Wokich, and Bill Fass; and 3 daughters-in-law: Cindi Hathaway, Kiersten Hathaway, and Julie Lundquist. Additionally, Liz is survived by 22 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and there will be many more great grandchildren to come. Also, Liz is survived by her sister, Nancy Stetzer, her biological brother, Donald C. Lee, as well as many nieces and nephews. Liz was predeceased by her husband, Ron (1999), and 3 grandsons.

Liz is loved and will be missed every day!

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, April 27, at The Church of the Chimes, 1447 Bryan Avenue, San Jose. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to: or Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley.





