My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Elizabeth (Bettey) Ann Watson
October 28, 1928 – June 1, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Bettey passed away on June 1st after years of declining health and then a fall. She is survived by her three sons, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Her daughter passed away in 2013. Bettey loved to square dance, to bake desserts and she loved her family. She will be missed by all of us.
Private Funeral Services for family will be held on Monday, June 8th at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale. Burial services will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.