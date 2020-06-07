Elizabeth (Bettey) Ann WatsonOctober 28, 1928 – June 1, 2020Resident of SunnyvaleBettey passed away on June 1st after years of declining health and then a fall. She is survived by her three sons, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Her daughter passed away in 2013. Bettey loved to square dance, to bake desserts and she loved her family. She will be missed by all of us.Private Funeral Services for family will be held on Monday, June 8th at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale. Burial services will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose.