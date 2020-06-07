Elizabeth Ann (Bettey) Watson
Elizabeth (Bettey) Ann Watson
October 28, 1928 – June 1, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Bettey passed away on June 1st after years of declining health and then a fall. She is survived by her three sons, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Her daughter passed away in 2013. Bettey loved to square dance, to bake desserts and she loved her family. She will be missed by all of us.
Private Funeral Services for family will be held on Monday, June 8th at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale. Burial services will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose.


View the online memorial for Elizabeth (Bettey) Ann  Watson



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
