Elizabeth "Lou" Amphlett Antonioli
Resident of Los Altos Hills
Born in Lawton, OK on May 2, 1934. Longtime resident of Los Altos Hills and active Bay Area volunteer. Deceased February 9, 2020. Preceded in death by William "Bill" Antonioli, husband.
Survived by sister Beverly Amphlett Coleman (Matt); children Elaine Farley (David), Stephanie Antonioli, Greg Antonioli (Jill), Michele O'Neil (Joe); and grandchildren Kaitlyn & Megan Farley, Carly, Sophie & Ruby Antonioli and Brian, Colin & Kelly O'Neil.
Rosary: Monday, February 17 at 6:00 pm, Spangler Mortuary, Los Altos. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 am, St. Nicholas Church, Los Altos.
For additional information and online guestbook: https://spanglermortuary.com/ or (650) 948-6619.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 14, 2020