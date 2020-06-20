Elizabeth BreymanDec 19, 1927 - Jun 9, 2020CupertinoElizabeth L Breyman "Betty", age 92, passed away peacefully on June 9th in Cupertino, California.Betty was born on December 19, 1927 in Brookline, Massachusetts to Julian and Marjorie (Lake) Leonard. Betty grew up with brothers Julian (Dutch) and Charles and attended the Ethel Walker school in Connecticut until relocating with the family to Dalhart, Texas during World War II. Following the war, she returned to the Northeast where she attended Vassar College before moving with friends to San Francisco, California in search of adventure. It was in San Francisco, while working at the Emporium, that she met the man she would spend her life with, Bradley Breyman. After a Cape Cod Wedding on September 14, 1952, Betty and Brad eventually settled in Los Altos Hills, California where they raised their four children.Betty was an incredibly warm, caring, and generous woman. She loved to entertain, spend time with local friends and family, and keep in touch with those who lived much farther away. Believing strongly in the importance of serving the community, Betty was an active volunteer and leader with the Allied Arts Guild Auxiliary and the Junior League. Betty also loved sports, both as an active participant and an enthusiastic spectator. An avid golfer, she claimed a personal victory when she finally sunk a "hole in one" after many close shots circling the cup. Betty's greatest love was for her family. The house was often filled with the happy sounds of her children and grandchildren.Betty was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Bradley Breyman, this past May and by her daughter, Marjorie Efron in 2000.Betty is survived by her three sons, Todd (Deborah), Eugene "Jeff" (Erin) and Clark (Jennifer Bauer); her son-in-law, Alan Efron (Markey Hoblit); eight grandchildren - Christine Link, Eve Efron, Michael Breyman, Jennifer Paul, April Efron, Katie Breyman, David Breyman, Jorie Breyman; three Great Grandchildren – Rebekah Link, Kayla Link, Jessica Link, her sister-in-law, Sandra Leonard; and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of life service is being planned. Details will be sent to family and friends at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Elizabeth's memory be directed to the Allied Arts Guild, Menlo Park.