Elizabeth "Liz" Ellen Bumb
Aug. 9,1951 - Oct 15, 2019
Resident of Reno, Nevada
Liz (nee Hughins) Bumb passed away, fortified by the last rites of the
Catholic Church, in her home on October 15th, 2019.
Liz was born on August 9th, 1951 in Santa Ana, California. She married
Jeff Bumb on April 11, 1970 in San Jose, California.
Liz was busy, raising children, cooking and continuously working on
projects in and around the home but mostly fixing things we broke. She
loved Christmas. She spent months making a magical Christmas for her
children. She was a talented artist! Her paintings were on her walls and
now grace the walls of her children and husband. She affected the lives
of so many with her cheerfulness, love, and bubbly personality. She will
be dearly missed by everyone.
Liz was preceded in death by her father, William M. Hughins.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff, mother, Joyce, siblings, Billie
(Waldemar), Kathleen (J R) and Patrick, her children, Rebecca (Matt),
Anne, Jeffrey, Christopher (Louisa), Jacob (KT), Isaac, Elizabeth (Josh),
Luke (Fretzie), Alexander, Chelsea (Justin) as well as 16 grandchildren,
1 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and may your perpetual light shine
upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the Faithful departed, through
the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen
Services are as follows: Tuesday, October 29th 7:00 pm, Rosary at Darling
& Fischer Garden Chapel, 471 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA
95112. Wednesday, October 30th 11am: Funeral Mass at St. Thomas
More Church, 1565 S White Rd, San Jose, CA 95127. Burial 12:30 pm
Calvary Cemetery, 2650 Madden Avenue, SJ, 95116.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 26, 2019