Elizabeth J. Brandow
12/19/1927 ~ 09/21/2020
Resident of Saratoga
Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Brandow, age 92. A long-time resident of Saratoga, CA died quietly and at peace on September 21, 2020 surrounded by loving caregivers. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dr. Fredrick Milton (Milt) Brandow, her only son Milton Scott Brandow and her only sibling Ruth E. Fagan. She is survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Elizabeth was born on December 19, 1927 to the late Clara and Roy Lawrence Wheeler. Shaped by the depression, she and her sister Ruth were very close growing up. During their childhood they lived in both Erie PA and Pittsburgh PA. Elizabeth was a graduate of Allegheny College, she was a proud member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, and she received her Master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1949. Elizabeth's best friend and sorority sister Dorothy Brandow arranged a blind date between Elizabeth and Dorothy's brother Milt. Their first date was a Christmas dance in 1946 and they married in 1949. Elizabeth was teacher for 27 years when she retired in 1984. She was also an accomplished poet, and wrote about many topics dear to her heart including nature, music and those she loved and lost. Interment at Madronia Cemetery. Donations may be made in Elizabeth's honor to the American Cancer Society
