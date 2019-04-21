Elizabeth Le´onie Simpson

Dec 28, 1928-Feb 20, 2019

Saratoga CA

died on Feb 20 2019 at age 90. She was the daughter of George Gaylord Simpson, who helped establish the field of vertebrate paleontology. Elizabeth received a doctorate in developmental psychology from UC Berkeley for research published as Democracy's Stepchildren, one of over 20 books she authored. She was on faculty at USC until 1974 when she contracted TB meningitis, ending her academic career and almost her life, an experience she later published in Notes on an Emergency. Elizabeth married John C. Wurr in 1981 enjoying 38 years of marriage. She most recently lived at Saratoga Retirement Community where she edited four volumes of autobiographical essays written by residents of SRC. She is survived by her husband, John Wurr, her sisters Joan Burns and Helen Vishniac, daughter Marty Pawlowski and son, Garth Korwin, their families as well as John Wurr's children and families.





View the online memorial for Elizabeth Le´onie Simpson Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary