Elizabeth Linda CroatSeptember 15, 1922 - June 9, 2020Resident of SaratogaElizabeth Linda Croat passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family and her beloved attendant Fleur and Amy on Tuesday June 9, 2020Elizabeth was born on Sept 15, 1922 in Erie, Pa. to Frank and Rose Safina.An Introduction to sewing by her Mother at the age of 10 created a passion throughout her life. She made and altered clothes for her family and friends well into her 80's.After graduation from High School in 1940, her sewing skills opened up a job in a garment factory where she met her future husband "Alfred's (Fred) three sisters. When Fred picked up his sisters while home from a 30-Day leave from the Army and met Elizabeth he asked her out in the first five minutes. After one date, Fred insisted on their dating for the next 27 days of his leave. A love story began that endured until his death in 2008.IN 1942 Elizabeth joined GE Aircraft in New Jersey working on the Grumman Wild Cat Fighter. She and her Sister Beatrice were proud of having the top record for quality and speed of riveting.In 1943, her Mom, Dad and 3 siblings moved to Pasadena, Ca.Alfred immediately followed "his lady" and on July 23, 1944 married the "lady of his dreams". On June 2, 1947, their daughter, Brenda was born. Elizabeth attended Electronics Assembly School learning to load printed circuit boards from blue prints, wiring and microscopic work receiving her Electronics Certificate.In 1952 they left Pasadena and moved to her current home in Saratoga, Ca.From July 1964 to July 1975 Elizabeth worked at Electromec Design quickly rising to Production Manager. Hired away by RLM Electronics, she rose to the position of Vice President negotiating major contracts with IBM.Elizabeth was a devoted wife and mother. She chaperoned field trips, dancing, and sporting events, and always managed to cook a delicious feast for everyone at night. Her house was always open to neighbors, friends, and family welcoming everyone with a smile, cookies and her famous pies. Her home was the center of many family gatherings and holidays featuring great food, games, and sports like bocce ball, badminton, and ping pong. She also loved music – her favorite entertainer being Elvis Presley. If you called or visited you could hear "Jail-House Rock" blaring in the background.When not cooking or sewing, you could often find her in Saratoga backyard gardening. She loved her flowers and even in her later years would walk the yard in her walker, pruning her flowers.She was an amazing listener, truly interested in others, always willing to lend an ear. A "short 10 Minute trip" to the store turned into an hour as she was cornered by a friend or a stranger who needed to talk. Contractors or laborers working around her home were always welcomed to lunch often causing major completion delays.She adored her two great grandchildren and delighted in watching videos and pictures of their latest accomplishments and daily activities on an iPhoneShe was always cheery even if she didn't feel well. Her focus was on others, never on herself. She touched the lives of every person she met. Her niece Michelle said "I wish everyone could have an Aunt Elizabeth". She will be dearly missed.Elizabeth is survived by her devoted daughter Brenda Davis (Don) of Tacoma, WA. Grandson Scott and Wife Annie, Great Grandchildren Jackson and Miley of Petaluma, Sister Norma Wagner of San Jose, Brother Richard Safina of Salem Oregon and numerous nieces and nephews.A Private family Graveside service is planned with a "Celebration of Life" function later in the year.The family requests in lieu of flowers, donation to Disable American Veterans