Elizabeth Reilly
Elizabeth Reilly
01 August 1979 to 27 April 2020
Mountain View
Reilly, Elizabeth K. "Beth", 40, formerly of Barrington, RI, died unexpectedly on April 27, 2020 at home in Mountain View after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Philip Stephanou.
Born in Providence, RI, a loving daughter of Charles and Barbara (Bouffard) Reilly of Providence, she lived in California for 19 years. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by a sister, Kristen Alberione (and her husband, Lucas) of Rehoboth, MA; two nieces, Sarah Alberione and Lily Brown, and a nephew, Sam Brown.
Dr. Reilly was a Principal Engineer for the Exponent Company, Menlo Park where she was employed for the past 10 years.
Elizabeth was a graduate of Barrington High School Class of 1997 and received a BS in chemical engineering from Brown University Class of 2001. She holds a PhD in mechanical engineering with an emphasis in mechanics of materials from the University of California, Berkeley Class of 2007. She was a licensed professional engineer in California and served on the American Gas Association's Transmission Pipeline Operations Committee. She also was a registered patent agent with the US Patent and Trademark Office.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul, Providence, RI followed by a burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery at an appropriate future date. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Elizabeth's memory to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2635 N 1St St, San Jose, CA 95134 would be deeply appreciated.


View the online memorial for Elizabeth Reilly

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul
Funeral services provided by
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
