Elizabeth Reilly01 August 1979 to 27 April 2020Mountain ViewReilly, Elizabeth K. "Beth", 40, formerly of Barrington, RI, died unexpectedly on April 27, 2020 at home in Mountain View after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Philip Stephanou.Born in Providence, RI, a loving daughter of Charles and Barbara (Bouffard) Reilly of Providence, she lived in California for 19 years. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by a sister, Kristen Alberione (and her husband, Lucas) of Rehoboth, MA; two nieces, Sarah Alberione and Lily Brown, and a nephew, Sam Brown.Dr. Reilly was a Principal Engineer for the Exponent Company, Menlo Park where she was employed for the past 10 years.Elizabeth was a graduate of Barrington High School Class of 1997 and received a BS in chemical engineering from Brown University Class of 2001. She holds a PhD in mechanical engineering with an emphasis in mechanics of materials from the University of California, Berkeley Class of 2007. She was a licensed professional engineer in California and served on the American Gas Association's Transmission Pipeline Operations Committee. She also was a registered patent agent with the US Patent and Trademark Office.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul, Providence, RI followed by a burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery at an appropriate future date. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Elizabeth's memory to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2635 N 1St St, San Jose, CA 95134 would be deeply appreciated.