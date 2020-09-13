1/1
Elizabeth Rita Strotman
1932 - 2020
Oct. 8, 1932 - Sept. 5, 2020
Gilroy
Beth, 87, a lifetime resident of Gilroy, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her husband; Ted Strotman, Daughters; Susan Yates, Elizabeth Strotman and husband Luca Pavani and Lynette and husband Bill Breyton. Also survived by her Grandchildren; Ted and Evan Yates, Andrew, Grant and Danielle Breyton and Great Grandchild; Olivia Yates. She will be dearly missed.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
September 11, 2020
Sending my condolence and sympathy to the entire Strotman family...may your loving memories give you peace and comfort during your time of grief and loss...
Sincerely, Mary C Saccullo
Mary Saccullo
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of your moms passing. May you hold all your special memories close to your heart.
Cindy Fellows
Family
September 10, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about your mom, reading this brought back good memories of spending time at your house when we were (very) young. My condolences to you and all of your family.
Jeannine Powell
September 10, 2020
My sincerest and heartfelt sympathies on the loss of your precious loved one and family member. I hope there are many fond memories in your hearts.
Sheri Gunderson
Classmate
September 9, 2020
Susan, Liz and Lynette - Sincerest condolences to you and your families. I have such wonderful memories of your mom, her engaging spirit and her amazing cooking so many decades ago. I fondly remember her famous brandied fruit over vanilla ice cream. Thinking of you and may prayers and family help comfort you. Love, Leslie Obata Tom
Leslie Tom
Friend
September 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.B
barbara mangano-booten
September 9, 2020
You were loved and we will greatly miss you. You were like part of our family.

Sincerely
Margie and Greg Yates
Friend
September 9, 2020
