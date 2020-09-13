Elizabeth Rita StrotmanOct. 8, 1932 - Sept. 5, 2020GilroyBeth, 87, a lifetime resident of Gilroy, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her husband; Ted Strotman, Daughters; Susan Yates, Elizabeth Strotman and husband Luca Pavani and Lynette and husband Bill Breyton. Also survived by her Grandchildren; Ted and Evan Yates, Andrew, Grant and Danielle Breyton and Great Grandchild; Olivia Yates. She will be dearly missed.