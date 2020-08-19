Elizabeth Ross CordoneAugust 12, 1928 - August 7, 2020Resident of San JoseElizabeth Ross Cordone passed away at home August 7, 2020, just five days shy of her 92nd birthday. Elizabeth's husband Charles (Chuck) Cordone, her son Rick and daughter Jan were at her side in her final hours.Chuck and Elizabeth met in The Villages in San Jose and spent over 23 years of happiness together. She loved to travel, tend to her rose garden and spend time with family and friends.Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Charles Cordone, her sons Rick and Kevin McNulty, her daughters Jan McNulty and Alisa Patterson, Chuck's daughters Shannon Grissom, Cheryl Calhoun and Jill Cordone, and many grandchildren. She was loved greatly and will be missed by all.