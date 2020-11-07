Elizabeth (Betty) Scriver StepanekJuly 22, 1925 - October 22, 2020Resident of MantecaElizabeth Scriver Stepanek passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Manteca, CA.Betty was born in Palmer Lake, CO on July 22, 1925. She grew up and attended schools in Monument, CO along with her three sisters Evelyn, Helen and Ida. After high school Betty traveled to California on vacation and decided to stay and make beautiful California her home.She met and married Myron Scriver and settled in Saratoga, CA where they raised four children until his passing in 1980. Several years later Betty met and married Burt Stepanek until his passing in 2012. Betty loved her home but in 2015 agreed to relocate to Manteca, CA where she could be close to her children.Betty was a loving mother and homemaker and enjoyed working at Bob Gilmore Flowers in Saratoga for many years. She enjoyed sewing, cooking great meals for her family, traveling and square dancing.Betty is survived by her two daughters JoAnn Cope (Frank) and Karen Tidwell (Lou) of Manteca; grandchildren Melissa Brabant, Marci Tidwell, Jonathan Scriver & Brandon Moyer, and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Ida Williams of Florence, OR and several nieces and nephews.Betty is predeceased by her two husbands, Myron Scriver and Burt Stepanek, two sons Dennis Scriver and Scott Scriver, her grandson Jason Scriver, two sisters Evelyn Beasely and Helen Ray as well as her parents Mabel & Everett Eckerson.Friends and family are invited to a funeral service on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos Almaden Rd, San Jose, CA 95124.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any of Betty's favorite charities Mayo Clinic, Habitat for Humanity or VFW.