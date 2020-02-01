|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) Adam Ward
June 11, 1921 - January 27, 2020
Burlingame
Betty peacefully passed away and went to the Lord on January 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home where she has lived since 1952. Betty was born on June 11, 1921, to Andrew Walker Adam and Wilda Blose Adam. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Tom and Bill Adam, and in 1999, by her husband, William R. Ward. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Claudia and Charlie Clark, Joseph and Mariann Ward, and John and Mary Anne Ward, her eight grandchildren: Michael, Matthew, Kathleen, Adam, Stacey, Lindsey, Marguerite, and Marcelina, and 15 great grandchildren.
Betty was a native of of Fort Collins, Colorado and earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Colorado State University. While as a college senior, she met her husband, William R. Ward, who was working at his first teaching job at the university in 1942. They married in 1943 and moved to Appleton, Wisconsin in 1944. Four years later they moved to San Francisco when her husband joined the music faculty at San Francisco State University. In 1952, they moved to Burlingame where they raised their three children.
Betty played in the Lawrence University Orchestra and in faculty concerts. Betty was a violinist and a member of the Peninsula Symphony for more than 30 years. She loved playing for the symphony and would not miss a rehearsal even with a broken ankle.
Betty was active in the Burlingame Music Club and served on the Mayor's Select Citizens Committee to develop the site and construction of Burlingame's City Hall. She was a member of the Chancel Choir and Bell Choir of the Burlingame United Methodist Church. She was a lifetime honorary member of PTA. Since 1947, Betty was proud member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, a philanthropic educational organization that promotes the advancement of women through higher education.
Betty will be remembered for her loving commitment to her family, friends, and community and lastly, for her love of music. She truly will be missed.
View the online memorial for Elizabeth (Betty) Adam Ward
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 1, 2020