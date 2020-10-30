Ellen R. HowaldApril 12, 1933 - October 22, 2020Resident of SunnyvaleEllen was born in Ponzer, North Carolina, daughter of Albert and Eva James. The James family made several moves westward, finally settling in Billings, Montana. Ellen had three younger sisters, Alberta, Alice and Jeannie. She went to school in Billings and subsequently spent two years at Montana State University in Bozeman.She gave up college to marry Frank Howald, moving to Butte so that Frank could attend Montana School of Mines. Following graduation the young couple moved to Pittsburgh, PA., along with two children, Bethany and Frank, Jr. They had three more children, Bradley, Andrew and Matthew, as they moved west three times, settling in Sunnyvale in 1971.Ellen was an avid reader of both fiction and non-fiction, with a particular love for biographies of great explorers like Cook, Hudson, Scott, et al. While raising her family, she excelled in the art of making ceramic dolls, and cross-stitching famous paintings such as Vermeer's "Girl with Pearl Earring" and "The Milk Maid"; Riviere's "Sympathy"; and Van Gogh's "Starry Night." She also did stained glass pieces.Ellen is preceded in death by her three sisters, and sons Matthew and Frank, Jr. She leaves behind her husband Frank, Sr.; daughter Bethany and her companion Dale; sons Bradley and his wife Kathy, and Andrew and his companion Topher.Ellen was very outgoing and made many friends through a book club and ceramic doll classes.